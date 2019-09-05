Next year’s iPhone could let you choose between Touch ID and Face ID

Touch ID could be in line for a sensational return, but this time without the home button. According to a new report, Apple’s 2020 line of iPhones could be equipped with both Touch ID and Face ID.

Bloomberg has reported that Apple is currently testing an in-screen fingerprint scanner, which would let you unlock your phone or authenticate purchases by placing one of your digits on a specific area of its display.

The technology is expected to feature on Apple’s 2020 batch of iPhones, but if it isn’t ready in time it could be held back for the 2021 range.

Citing an unnamed source who is “familiar with the development work”, the report adds that while “suppliers have proven their ability to integrate the technology into iPhones” Apple has not yet “managed to mass-produce it”.

The technology will reportedly “work in tandem with the existing Face ID system”, which means users will be able to choose between the two options.

The rumoured successor to the iPhone SE will reportedly also feature Touch ID, but embedded in a physical home button.

It looked like Touch ID was gone forever when Apple launched the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR a year ago.

Trusted Reviews ran a poll around the same time, asking readers: “Do you prefer Face ID or Touch ID on an iPhone?” Of the 13,626 people who voted, 8806 (64.64%) chose Touch ID and 4818 (35.36%) chose Face ID.

When Face ID works as it’s supposed to, it’s an excellent feature, unlocking your phone as soon as you pick it up − even in the dark.

Unfortunately, there have been fairly regular reports complaining about Face ID simply not working, or working slower than Touch ID, despite it technically requiring one less action to use.

Face ID was designed to be more convenient to use than Touch ID and Apple has claimed that it’s more secure too. However, it’s been fooled by glasses and tape in the past.

