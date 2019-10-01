The next Xiaomi phone could support 8K video recording

Xiaomi’s next flagship phone could be capable of capturing video in 8K, according to the latest MIUI updates.

Xiaomi unveiled the newest version of MIUI 11 – its custom Android skin – one week ago today. The new OS update was announced alongside the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G and the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha and a beta version of the update has already begun rolling out in China.

Sneaky Xiaomi fans have already begun crawling the app for hints of future features and one key addition has been spotted in the Camera app. XDA Developers examined the latest MIUI Camera APK and found two strings that suggest the next Xiaomi phone will record video in 8K at 30fps:

<string name=”pref_video_quality_entry_8kuhd”>UHD 8K, 30fps

<string name=”video_ultra_clear_tip_8k”>8K UHD

Related: Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha announced with absolutely stunning wraparound screen

The tech site also identified references to 7680 x 4320 profile resolution in classes, suggesting 8K video quality configuration, and a new drawable resource for the 8K at 30fps recording mode. However, no current Xiaomi handset appears to support 8K video as of now.

It seems that Xiaomi could actually be working on developing 8K capabilities for future smartphone releases, with the promotional image below being pulled from the new MIUI Camera app:

Related: Best Android Phones

The Xiaomi Mi TV Pro is capable of 8K playback, so it is possible that the next handset will be marketed as a device that compliments the company’s latest smart TV. The budget LCD TV is available in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch variants but it is not yet clear how far the display will make it outside of China.

Current Snapdragon chipsets in Xiaomi phones aren’t really designed to handle 8K video, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the next Xiaomi handset showcased the next flagship Snapdragon SoC. However, Xiaomi has only just released the Mi 9 Pro and the Mi Mix Alpha so we’ll likely have to wait a bit longer to hear more about the company’s 8K smartphone.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …