Next Xbox and PS5 ‘aiming higher’ than Google Stadia’s 10.7 teraflops

When Google announced its cloud-based Stadia platform would benefit from a custom AMD GPU offering a staggering 10.7-teraflops of power, it was a clear indication the company wasn’t dipping its toe in the gaming world, but truly meant business.

That figure tops the Xbox One X and the Sony PS4 Pro, which offer 6.0-teraflops and 4.2-teraflops respectively. That effectively makes Stadia the device to beat in this regard. However, before we crown Google the next gaming powerhouse, it seems both Microsoft and Sony will have something to say about that.

The latest rumour comes from well-connected Kotaku report Jason Schreier, who both doused hopes for a 2019 Sony PS5 reveal, and raised hopes for super powerful consoles from both of the fabled gaming giants. In a post on the ResetEra forums he cautioned against major leaks in the next few months, but claimed to know for sure that the next Xbox and PlayStation consoles are aiming higher than the 10.7 teraflops figure.

In a post (via GamerRant), he wrote: “The only thing to know for sure is that both Sony and Microsoft are aiming higher than that “10.7 teraflops” number that Google threw out last week. (And, as has been reported, Microsoft’s got a few things in the works.)”

If this turns out to be true, we’ll be looking at next-gen consoles that offer at least twice the GPU power of their predecessors. While some gamers may be disappointed in further indications that a 2020 launch looks on the cards, the promise of all that power might just make those consoles worth the wait.

Of course, as always, the respective game libraries will be the deciding factor in the format wars. Is Google going to be able to live with these two industry titans?

Can Google rival Sony and Microsoft when it comes to next-gen gaming? Will the key battle be fought in the cloud? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.