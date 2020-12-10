Next Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could be the first affordable foldable

While the promise of Samsung’s foldable Galaxy phones is clear, the price tag is high enough to put off all but the most ardent early adopters.

However, with rumours the foldable range will ultimately replace the Galaxy Note line completely, affordability is going to become a lot more important if the flexible phones are to replicate its success.

In 2020, Samsung released the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G flip phones with fully foldable displays. According to a new report, a new model called the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be cheaper than last year’s model.

The report also says the flippable handset will be the “tip of the iceberg” when it comes to Samsung’s foldable phone line-up for the next 12 months. SamMobile brings word from an industry report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), which has form in accurately predicting display specs of previous Samsung handsets.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 could arrive at a price tag of under $1,000 (around £750), which would be much more in line with other more established flagship handsets. The report says: “Expectations for the Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3 and a 3rd foldable expected by Samsung to hit the lowest price points yet.”

The idea of a third foldable is certainly intriguing and could point to something unseen from Samsung. Could it be a thinner and lighter foldable that makes it easier to pocket? Could it be the first budget handset to boast a foldable form factor?

Either way it seems as if Samsung’s foldable phones are going to have to come down in price if they’re to make up for the current shortcoming in flagship smartphone sales elsewhere.

When we might see the next Galaxy Z Flip 3 remains to be seen, but the 5G version of the phone arrived in June 2020 and offered significant improvements on the original.

Our reviewer wrote: “The Galaxy Z Flip is the best folding phone so far, but it still isn’t for everyone. It’s a regular phone size when unfolded and a little coaster of a thing when closed. The specs are high-end but not the best available, and it’s undoubtedly fragile. But if it appeals and you can afford it, there’s a lot of fun to be had with its completely new form factor, top performance and solid battery life.”