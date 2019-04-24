The next Redmi could have a key OnePlus 7 feature

The next Redmi phone could have a key feature expected to appear on the fabled OnePlus 7, if a fresh leak is anything to go by.

The news broke via GSMArena which reported spotting a new mysterious Xiaomi phone out in the wild on Wednesday. The phone was reportedly in the hands of brand manager Lu Weibing who was buying popcorn at a cinema.

The device on show has a completely notch free design and appears to have a pop-up periscope camera similar in the one detailed in the latest batch of OnePlus 7 leaks.

The design sees the front camera pop out of the top of the phone and is an elegant alternative to the tear drop and hole punch designs seen on competing phones, such as the Huawei P30 Pro and Galaxy S10.

Further specs weren’t given, but past reports suggest the company is working on a Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi phone. If true this would make it a fairly fast device and one we’d expect to have reasonably top end specifications.

The prospect of a new Redmi phone with a periscope camera is pretty enticing. In the past Redmi phone’s have presented fantastic value for money. The only common complaint we’ve had is that they run the fairly intrusive MIUI software, which completely reworks Android’s UI.

If it does launch in the near future it’ll have some pretty stiff competition. The OnePlus is expected to release multiple OnePlus 7 smartphones at its 14 May event.

The Meizu 16 was unveiled on Tuesday and features a fairly impressive portfolio of hardware. Highlights include a Snapdragon 855 CPU and 48-megapixel main camera sensor.

Apple’s also expected to launch a mid-range iPhone later this year. Concurrent rumours suggest it will either be a reworked version of the iPhone 8, or completely new iPhone SE 2.

