Next Pixel Fold set for small but significant Android UI boost

With Google reportedly planning the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to succeed the original 2023 Pixel Fold, we’re happy to see reports the company is planning to resolve a major multi-tasking complaint.

According to a report from Android Authority, Android is getting a true split-screen multitasking mode when the device is in portrait mode.

That would allow two apps to appear in left screen, right screen orientation when using the device in portrait mode. Currently, when the device is in portrait mode, apps can only be split in a top/bottom configuration, but that is apparently going to change.

The change was spotted in Android 14 QPR2 (which came out in March) by the noted Android reporter Mishaal Rahman. The inference is to plug a noted gap in time for the next-generation foldable to arrive later this summer.

That should work nicely with the expected square aspect ratio for the Pixel Fold 2, which might arrive under the Pixel 9 Pro Fold monicker.

Considering Android 15 is introducing a feature enabling users to select pre-set combinations of apps for split screen, this small but significant change could encourage more folks to give the second generation Fold a shot.

The code spotted by Rahman may also reveal the display resolution for the new Pixel Fold in default portrait orientation. The code lists a configuration of 2,076 x 2,152.

We may not have too much longer to wait for Google to reveal its hand as the expected launch event has been dragged forward significantly.

The Made by Google event will take place on August 13 this year, whereas the company usually waits until October to reveal its new handsets.