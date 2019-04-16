Next macOS update could make the iPad your MacBook’s best friend

The forthcoming Apple macOS 10.15 update is shaping up to present some of the biggest changes offered in recent years, judging by the speculation over the last few weeks.

Following reports the company is planning to split iTunes into separate apps for Music and Podcasts and TV, the latest rumour could help loyal Apple device owners easily extend their display space using a gadget already in their arsenal.

A 9to5Mac report suggests Apple may add a new feature enabling Mac apps to be displayed on an iPad via a wireless connection. Sources speaking to the site say the new feature will enable any window to be sent to a nearby iPad.

The report says the feature will enable sharing to any external display, which can already be achieved through AirPlay, but the prospect of bringing the iOS-based iPad into the mix is much more intriguing.

Apparently called Sidebar internally, the feature will be accessible via the green ‘maximise’ button within an app window. Users will need to hover their cursor over the button to reveal new options for fullscreen, tiling and moving to an iPad or a different external display.

The report says the window will be shown on the iPad in fullscreen, when it appears on the secondary display. Intriguingly, this will unlock support for the Apple Pencil, meaning users will be able to draw on the screen and then send the window back to their iPad.

The feature is sure to be handy for Mac users who must are sick of switching windows in order to work within more than one app at a time. It’ll make it easy for the users just to keep an eye on one window while moving around another.

Of course, Apple does offer split screen viewing in macOS, but this also presents its own issues in terms of full screen visibility of apps. Sidecar should improve things somewhat. Apple also users features like Handoff to enable interoperability between iPad and Mac apps.

If it comes to fruition, Apple will probably preview this feature at the Worldwide Developers Conference, which takes place in June. The company will also showcase iOS 13, as well as next major Apple Watch and Apple TV software updates.

Are you pumped for macOS 10.15? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.