Next iPhone SE sounds like it could be an upgraded iPhone 14

Apple plans to update the iPhone SE line next year with a fourth generation model inspired by the iPhone 14, according to a new report.

MacRumors sources say the next-gen iPhone SE will finally ditch the design lineage dating back to the iPhone 8 seen in the current 2022 model, with a chassis that more or less matches the standard iPhone 14 from last year.

The sources say there will be some changes made to the shell, including the presence of the Action Button currently reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro. The second design change will be the mandated switch from Lightning to USB-C which also arrived with this month’s iPhone 15 range, the report says.

The big upgrade from the 2022 iPhone SE model could be the long-mooted switch from Touch ID to Face ID, with Apple finally dropping the Home button in favour of facial recognition for unlocking the phone, authenticating payments and more.

The current iPhone SE is the only remaining iPhone that keeps Touch ID fingerprint reconition as an option (it is still available on some iPads via the Power button), so the switch might not be popular with everyone if Apple goes in this direction.

It will mean more display real estate for what the report says is an OLED panel “derived from the iPhone 14” arrocrding to the report. However, while the chassis and display could be much akin to the iPhone 15 we still won’t be getting an iPhone SE with more than a single rear camera accorsing to the report. However, the suggested 48-megapixel camera would still be a massive upgrade.

Yesterday’s report says the phone is being referred to internally as Ghost. However, it doesn’t say when the phone mught be released.