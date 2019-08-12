The next iPad Pro might come packing a huge camera upgrade – but why?

The iPad Pro (2018) is the best tablet going and we’re eagerly awaiting what Apple will do this year to improve it. If these rumours are to be believed it could be focussing on the camera.

While we’re expecting the iPhone 11 to match rivals like the OnePlus 7 Pro and Galaxy Note 10 by packing three cameras on the back, it now looks like we might be seeing the same feature added to the brand’s laptop-chasing tablet. If these rumours from Japanese Mac blog Mac Otakara (via MacRumors) are to be believed.

The blog claims the next-gen iPad Pro – which will apparently stick to the same 11-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes – will have the same triple camera set up as the rumoured next iPhone.

The same leak also says we should expect to see these iPad refreshes launch sometime in October, so don’t expect them to be unveiled alongside the next iPhone and iOS 13 in September. It’s typical for Apple to hold a separate event to show off its new tablets so this comes as no surprise.

Related: Best iPhones

While the camera on the recent iPad Pro is surprisingly excellent, it’s not an area we’re particularly excited about Apple improving. Taking pictures with a large, slightly unwieldy tablet doesn’t exactly fill us which much excitement. Saying that the iPad Pro is so far ahead of the competition that there’s not really any other obvious area for improvement.

Apple has yet to release an iPad with two cameras, let alone three, so this move would be a big jump to more of a focus on optics for its tablets. Of course, as this is an early leak nothing has been officially confirmed and we should take it with a healthy pinch of salt.

Two iPads have already been released this year in the form of the iPad Mini 5 and iPad Air (2019). Apple also updated its iPod Touch for the first time in a number of years.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More