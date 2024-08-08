Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Next iPad Air tipped to feature Samsung OLED

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The next iPad Air could feature an OLED display from Samsung, according to a fresh tip.

South Korean website The Elec (via MacRumors) reports that Apple’s mid-range tablet will switch to OLED in 2026, and that this will mean another team up with arch rival Samsung.

Anyone who follows the manufacturing side of such mobile devices will know that this isn’t at all unusual. Samsung already supplies some of the beautiful dual OLED displays for the iPad Pro M4.

Apple is said to be turning to Samsung again, rather than LG, for its more mainstream tablet because of the former company’s “large OLED production capacity” (via machine translation). Samsung Display’s A3 line boasts a production capacity of 135,000 panels per month, which is more than double the total capacity of its local rival.

Starting with the iPad Pro (2024), Apple is widely predicted to have commenced transitioning its whole tablet range to OLED, which provides richer and more vibrant colours and much deeper contrast than LCD technology. As well as the iPad Air, it’s expected that the iPad Mini will also adopt OLED, either at the same time or the following year.

Don’t expect the these new OLED models to sport the same double-stacked splendour as the iPad Pro M4 (2024), though. As the report notes, they will likely use a more regular single-stack OLED, which will be a fair bit dimmer, and will probably lack the Pro’s 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.

The reason for this appears to be maintaining affordability and bolstering production numbers. LG is said to be better at producing those more advanced double-stacked OLED panels, and supplies most of the OLED panels for the current iPad Pro, but hasn’t yet cranked up the production yields sufficiently to be able to equip more popular models.

You might like…

Sonos reveals it’s delaying two product launches until app is fixed

Sonos reveals it’s delaying two product launches until app is fixed

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
iOS 18 video recording update lets you choose the soundtrack

iOS 18 video recording update lets you choose the soundtrack

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Disney Plus pairing password sharing crackdown with price hike

Disney Plus pairing password sharing crackdown with price hike

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS4 and Xbox One release finally nailed down

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS4 and Xbox One release finally nailed down

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
You won’t believe how affordable the OnePlus 11 is now

You won’t believe how affordable the OnePlus 11 is now

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Disney Plus announces another price hike along with some meagre extras

Disney Plus announces another price hike along with some meagre extras

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words