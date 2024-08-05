Next Google TV streamer could cost almost double

Google’s next-generation replacement for the Chromecast with Google TV 4K could see a big price increase, according to a new report.

The oft-leaked ‘Google TV Streamer’, which is likely to see the light of day at or before next week’s Made by Google event, might see the price almost double.

While the current generation model costs €69.99 in France, a report from that same nation claims the next generation model will be €119.99. That’s around £102 given the current exchange rate.

That report from Dealabs suggests Google is bringing the heat with a spec bump for the unit, perhaps making it a more capable gaming device, as well as offering more storage.

Recent reports have also suggested a new remote might be on the way. 9to5Google has also spoken of the addition of an Ethernet port and a Thread radio for marshalling smart home devices.

All together, that would probably justify a significant price increase that’d bring Google’s new streamer closer in price to the £149 price of the Apple TV 4K. It’d also be cheaper than the latest generation Amazon Fire TV Cube, which has a built-in Alexa streamer. That model is currently £139.99.

The Chromecast with Google TV 4K arrived all the way back in 2020, so it’s definitely worth an upgrade. Back then we gave it a 4.5 star review and praised the 4K/60fps streaming as well as HDR and Dolby Vision support. We did say it “could be a little nippier” which has been a common comnplaint as time has gone on.

Our reviewer concluded: “It offers the bells and whistles you’d expect from a streaming player including 4K/60fps streaming and Dolby Vision/Atmos support. The only downsides is that its local app library misses a few region specific services, and its Google TV UI still needs a little work. Even with these minor issues the positives mean the Chromecast with Google TV more than justifies its £60 price tag.”