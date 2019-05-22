Next-gen Frostbite demo provides a creepy glimpse at hair physics on PS5 and Xbox 2

Electronic Arts has uploaded a new video that showcases advancements to its Frostbite Engine technology.

Used to power titles such as FIFA, Battlefield and the recently released Anthem, the engine will no doubt play a huge role on PS5 and Xbox 2.

Now, we have a glimpse at some progress being made to make characters feel more alive and realistic to player. We hope you really like hair.

The above video follows an unsettling mannequin as they walk across a virtual runaway, hair flowing behind them as they do.

It looks fantastic, almost crossing the uncanny valley in how it bounces and changes colour, showing off what we might expect from the engine going forward.

With the new consoles not expected to launch until 2020 at the earliest, we likely won’t see much of this advanced hair physics implemented until then. That is, with the exception of high-end PCs.

In recent years, Electronic Arts has tried to ensure that all of its major titles run on Frostbite, leading to some high-profile controversies with Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem.

According to reports, the technology isn’t easy to work with, requiring long waits to implement changes and the need for experienced engineers to make meaningful progress.

Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order will be a rare exception, as the upcoming solo adventure will not use Frostbite in any form when it launches this November.

Are you a fan of Frostbite? Excited by this new demo? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.