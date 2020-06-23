Next at Acer 2020: The most exciting reveals at this year’s showcase

Acer announced a number of products during its Next@Acer 2020 keynote event today, including updates to the Swift, ConceptD and Predator ranges.

With Covid-19 causing disruptions across the globe, Acer hosted a digital-only event to reveal a number of new laptops with bang-up-to-date refreshes.

Acer Swift 5 (2020)

The Acer Swift 5 is a new refresh of the company’s affordable ultrabook. The main attraction of the Swift Series laptop has always been the unbelievably light designs, and latest is no different, weighing less than a kilogram.

The Acer Swift 5 is the first laptop confirmed to feature Intel’s 11th Generation Processor (codenamed Tiger Lake), which means it will feature the new Intel Xe graphics architecture. Sadly, Acer provided limited information on this revelation. The Swift 5 also features an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU for a respectable amount of power despite its small form factor.

The new Swift 5 sees a new 90% screen-to-body ratio, following the modern laptop trend of squashing down the bezel. It now comes in two different colour options too, including Mist Green and Safari Gold, giving it a more exciting look than the bland silvers and blacks that fill the market.

The new Swift also sees a new hinge mechanic that lifts the underside of the laptop off the desk for improved thermal performance. This also ensures a more comfortable typing experience, with the keyboard angled at a slant.

The Acer Swift 5 (2020) is set to be available in Europe in October with a starting price of €1099.

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel

The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel is a new creative-focused laptop that features a flip-up screen so it can be used like a tablet for sketching. This isn’t the first time Acer has introduced such a design for a laptop, but the ConceptD 3 represents the most affordable option in the Ezel lineup.

Featuring a 10th Generation Intel Core processor (i7-10750H or i5-10300H) and up to a Nvidia Quadro T100 graphics card, the ConceptD 3 Ezel packs a lot of power that should easily handle demanding creative tasks. Acer claims the battery life tops out at 18 hours, but we often find that manufacturers exaggerate battery performance, so take this with a pinch of salt.

The Full HD screen comes in two sizes – 14- and 15.6-inches – with a claimed 100% sRGB colour gamut coverage. The touchscreen supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity too, built specifically for Acer’s Active Stylus so you can easily sketch and scribble straight onto the device. Creative-savvy ports are also present, including Thunderbolt 3 and an SD card reader. Despite being such a feature-rich laptop, the ConceptD 3 Ezel doesn’t weigh too much, with the 14-inch model hitting the scales at just 1.68kg.

The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel will become available in Europe from September 2020, with a starting price of €1699.

Acer Predator Helios 700 (2020)

The Acer Predator Helios 700 is no stranger to us, being an eye-catching behemoth gaming laptop with a unique slide-out keyboard that allows more breathing room for all of the high-powered components underneath.

But the new 2020 refresh sees the monster laptop packing even more powerful hardware though, including the overclockable 10th Generation Intel Core processors and Nvidia Geforce graphics cards ranging up to the RTX 2080 Super. Acer has also been keen to improve the thermal performance, with Power Gem reportedly allowing for a more efficient performance.

Acer has also put a big focus on improving the keyboard, with the latest MagForce keys seeing optical sensors and a ‘mechanical sensation’ with 3mm travel combining for the ideal gaming experience. A dedicated Racking Key should also appeal to fans of the genre.

Acer Predator Orion 9000 (2020)

The new Predator Orion 9000 gaming desktop PC looks to be a monster machine, featuring up to the Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition processor and dual Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards (in SLI mode).

The Predator FrostBlade fans should also ensure a supposed 15% improved airflow to help prevent your components getting uncomfortably toasty.

The massive chassis also means it should be an easy desktop PC to upgrade, with plenty of room for extra hard drives and SSDs. An edge-to-edge side glass also gives users a great look inside, so you can show off all the flashy components to your friends. Handles and wheels are also present to make it easier to transport, although this certainly isn’t a desktop PC that you can carry around on a whim.

The Acer Predator Orion 9000 will be available to buy in Europe from October 2020, with a suggested starting price of €2799 – that’s not cheap, but this high-powered gaming PC is aimed at hardcore gamers who want the best possible performance.

