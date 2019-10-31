Huawei MatePad Pro leak shows off brazen iPad Pro-like design

Huawei is preparing to launch a new premium tablet called the MatePad Pro, according to new leaks. If images are accurate, there’ll be no prizes for guessing the Chinese firm’s inspiration.

Following leaks published by 91 Mobiles earlier this month, reliable Twitter leakster Evan @evleaks Blass has posted a new press render, showing the device in much more detail.

Blass has also clarified what he believes will be the launch name for the device, which had been dubbed MediaPad M7 by the site initially publishing the story.

Regardless of the name, this appears to be the under-fire mobile company’s attempt to rival Apple’s iPad Pro.

The squarer body, smart keyboard case and the stylus Huawei calls an M-Pen all resemble the higher-end iPad models, save one major difference – the presence of a hole-punch camera. Apple builds its Face ID camera into the slim bezels of the iPad Pro.

Renders appear to show a pill-shaped selfie camera, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm jack. There also appears to be a dual camera with an LED flash on the rear of the device. The report initially said the device should offer the Kirin 990 SoC, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage at the top end, but that remains to be seen.

At this point it’s unclear whether the table will be able to run the full version of Google’s Android operating system. The company is currently preparing to launch the Huawei Mate 30 series of devices without access to the Google Play Store and the core suite of Android apps.

In our early hands-on view, we decreed: “The Huawei Mate 30 is a great smartphone, that arguably offers better value for money than the Pro device and boasts a design that many users might even find preferable – but its lack of Google apps is a big blow to its appeal.”

