Where to watch Newcastle vs Man City today – on TV and online

Newcastle vs Man City − Where and when to watch this afternoon’s Premier League clash

Title chasers Man City return to a ground they were beaten at last season, to face a Newcastle side that you never quite know what to expect from. This could easily be a thrashing or another Pep Guardiola-explosion-inducing upset. Our guide explains all you need to know to watch Newcastle vs Man City this afternoon, including full live stream details.

Newcastle vs Man City kick-off time

The game is set to kick off at 12:30pm GMT.

Newcastle vs Man City TV channel

BT Sport has exclusive rights to this one, which will be shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage starts at noon.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

BT Sport Deal BT Sport & Broadband offers (includes free BT Reward Card) With our handy collection of BT deals, you can save on your broadband and sports packages, all while getting a tasty reward card of up to £90 for your troubles.

How to live stream Newcastle vs Man City − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app.

If you’re abroad at the moment, and worried that you might not be able to access BT Sport, a common workaround is to use a VPN. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

As it’s Black Friday, there are some time-limited discounts available on a range of VPNs. Here are some of the best deals:

Best Black Friday VPN Deals ExpressVPN One of the most trusted VPN's on the market, ExpressVPN gives you unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. This Black Friday you can get a whopping 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription this Black Friday and save 83% off your total bill as well as an extra three months complimentary. CyberGhost Ideal for privacy conscious users and those who are looking to stream abroad. Sign up with Cyberghost now with this juicy Black Friday deal and receive 3 years for the price of 1 costing you a total of just £33 per year. Private Internet Access Equipped with a VPN kill switch and IPv6 leak protection are two of many reasons Private Internet Access is rated as our top VPN for security. Get yourself a year subscription and save 67% on this amazing Black Friday deal.

Newcastle vs Man City − Match preview

The Toon come into today’s game in 14th, but they’ll soar up to ninth if they win − such is the level of congestion in mid-table.

Man City, meanwhile, are in third place, but they haven’t looked this vulnerable since 2016–17, Guardiola’s first season at the helm.

The Sky Blues were held to a draw by Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek, and before that they scraped a 2-1 victory over Chelsea. In fact, they’ve won just one of their last four games, drawing two of those and losing the other.

Steve Bruce’s side have won two of their last four games, losing one and drawing the other. The manner of their defeat to Aston Villa last week was concerning, but the St James’ faithful will get behind their team today.

I’m just looking forward to seeing Allan Saint-Maximin play.

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …