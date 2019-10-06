Namibia face off against the All Blacks in the early hours of Sunday morning, and anything but a heavy New Zealand victory would be a big surprise. Read on for all you need to know to tune in to New Zealand vs Namibia − on TV or online.

New Zealand vs Namibia kick off time

The game kicks off bright and early (or exceptionally late, if you’ve had a big Saturday night), at 5:45am BST. That’s a much friendlier time of 1:45pm in Tokyo, where the game is being played.

New Zealand vs Namibia TV channel

ITV has the broadcast rights to this, and New Zealand vs Namibia is being shown on ITV 1. You can catch the build-up from 5:15am.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Namibia − even if you’re not in the UK

You’ll be able to live stream New Zealand vs Namibia through ITV Hub. It’s available on the web, iOS, Android and tvOS, and you can cast it to your TV via Chromecast. Oh, and if you’re not interested in a 5am wake up call, you’ll be able to find replays here later.

Here are some quick links to get you started:

New Zealand vs Namibia Match Preview

This is the third match of the cup for both teams, who are in Pool B. Only two teams can advance out of Pool B and into the quarter-final.

New Zealand won their first game against South Africa, before absolutely smashing Canada 63-0 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Namibia had a disappointing opener against Italy, losing 47-22, followed by an even worse defeat against South Africa at City of Toyota Stadium, losing 57-3.

The Welwitschias have their work cut out against three-time World Cup-winners New Zealand.

