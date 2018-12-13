New YouTube Music feature finally matches Apple Music and Spotify

While Spotify Premium users have been deep-diving into the 2018 Wrapped playlists, YouTube Music users have had little way to enjoy the year’s top-trending music.

That changes today, with the streaming giant announcing its YouTube Charts will now be available as playlists within the YouTube Music streaming service.

There are five charts-based playlists in total. The Top 100 Songs and Top 100 Music Videos are available in both local and global flavours, while subscribers will also be access a top 20 trending playlists for their local area.

YouTube says the charts offer the “most accurate reflection of what’s happening in music culture and based purely on the number of views from more than 1 billion global music fans on YouTube each month.”

All official versions of songs contribute to its ranking in the YouTube charts, meaning user generated content that make use of those official uploads sound towards the tally.

Related: How to access your Spotify Wrapped 2018 playlist

YouTube says the charts are updated weekly, compared with Apple Music, which updates its playlists every day. Spotify also offers daily and weekly charts. However, for YouTube subscribers looking to delve into the world’s most-played music, these new charts are a great way to see what’s on the rise every week.

They’re available in the 29 countries where YouTube Music is available. In a blog post, the company added: “Looking to check out the top most-played songs this week on YouTube, the most-viewed music videos, or see what’s trending? We’ve got you covered! Fans can now easily access YouTube Charts as playlists that will appear on users’ home screens or by search. It’s ALL here and easy to find, watch and listen to what’s popular, rising and trending both locally and globally — all within YouTube Music.”

Will the new playlists change the way you listen to music on YouTube? Drop us a line with your thoughts @TrustedReviews on Twitter.