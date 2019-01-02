New leak suggests Sony Xperia XZ4 will be an absolute powerhouse

We’ve seen a flurry of Sony Xperia XZ4 leaks over recent weeks, and the latest suggests the upcoming handset will be a beast.

Expected to launch at the MWC 2019 (Mobile World Congress) tradeshow in Barcelona in February, the Japanese firm’s next flagship smartphone will reportedly rock a brand new look and a trio of rear-facing camera sensors.

GizChina this week claims to have spotted an AnTuTu benchmark score for a phone believed to be the Xperia XZ4, and Sony fans will be hoping that it is. The handset has a score of 395,721.

For context, back in November alleged benchmarks for the upcoming Exynos 9820-powered Samsung Galaxy S10 went up online, revealing an alleged score of 325,076.

AnTuTu benchmark scores suggest the Kirin 980-powered Huawei Mate 20 Pro (309,628) is currently the most powerful mainstream Android smartphone on the market, with the Apple A12 Bionic-toting iPhone XS a little way ahead of it (358,091).

If this alleged Sony leak is accurate, the Xperia XZ4, which will almost certainly be powered by Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 855 processor, could leave them in the dust.

Sony has been criticised for its use of somewhat samey designs in recent years, but the Xperia XZ4 may offer something different. Reports claim it will sport a notchless 21:9 display, making it longer and thinner than any other device on the market.

According to leaked renders, the XZ4 will also feature three rear camera sensors all stacked on top of each other, with an LED flash sat directly above them.

Unfortunately, there’s no word yet on what specific purpose each individual sensor would serve.

What mobile phone launches are you most looking forward to in 2019? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.