A Xiaomi Mi 9 5G looks to be on the way and it’ll come with some interesting new additions alongside the connectivity boost.

Xiaomi could be bringing 5G phone prices down with an update to the Mi 9. The Xiaomi Mi 9 5G will reportedly have a QHD display, a camera with optical image stabilisation and a larger battery.

According to GizmoChina, the Xiaomi Mi 9 5G’s existence was accidentally confirmed by a post on Chinese social media website Weibo. Xiaomi product director Wang Teng Thomas shared a screenshot on the platform that pointed towards his device being the new 5G phone.

The post was followed up on by noted tipster Xiaomishka who revealed the new Xiaomi Mi 9 5G feature details. Previous rumours about the phone indicated the Mi 9 5G could come with 45W fast charging and a Snapdragon 855 Plus chip.

While 5G phones are now known to come with a higher price tag, the Xiaomi Mi 9 5G is likely to be cheaper than competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G.

You can currently pick up the non-5G Xiaomi Mi 9 for around £399 while the Galaxy S10 5G is being sold from £915 on the Samsung store.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we were bowled over by the Xiaomi Mi 9. We gave the phone a 5* review which said: “The price, performance and camera offered up by the Mi 9 should have purveyors of more costly rivals such as Apple, Huawei and Samsung worried. The Xiaomi Mi 9 has the makings of one of the most worthwhile flagship smartphone purchases of the year.”

Xiaomi recently announced it would soon be revealing its plans for a new 64-megapixel camera sensor. On the 7th of August, Xiaomi will show off its take on a new sensor created by Samsung – several companies are looking to boost their upcoming phones with Samsung’s new camera tech.

