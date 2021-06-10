New Xbox TV app announced for Game Pass

Microsoft has announced it will be launching an Xbox TV app soon, which will allow Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play the likes of Halo, Forza and more on their television without the need of a console or PC.

Xbox is working with “global TV manufacturers” to bring the Xbox TV app to televisions. By using the cloud-streaming technology of xCloud, users will only need a subscription, controller and internet connection (at least 10Mbps download speed) to play various games on the Game Pass service.

Game Pass via xCloud is currently only available on mobiles, tablets and consoles via the dedicated app and web browser beta. However, Microsoft has also confirmed that xCloud support is coming to Xbox consoles, which could potentially mean you’ll be able to play supported games without downloading them.

The upcoming Xbox TV app feels like the most exciting addition though, enabling gamers to start playing in their living room without the need of an additional device. Microsoft has also previously hinted (via The Verge) that it could launch an Xbox streaming stick, which would likely have the Xbox TV app preloaded. This would mean those with a TV without smart features will still be able to access Game Pass.

Microsoft also revealed that it’s improving the xCloud experience by updating its servers with Xbox Series X hardware, ensuring speedier loading times, improved frame rates and updated graphics for optimised games.

There are unfortunately no specific launch dates for the TV app and Series X server enhancements, but we reckon it won’t be a long wait.