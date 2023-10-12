Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New Xbox Series S starter bundle is insanely good value

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft is increasing the value proposition for the Xbox Series S console with a new starter bundle featuring three months of Game Pass Ultimate.

The console, which already costs £249.99 for a 512GB version now comes with a £38.97 value add-on allowing you to access Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and loads more of the latest and greatest Xbox games, plus an archive of hundreds of titles, without spending a dime.

Game Pass Ultimate also includes a subscription to EA Play, as well as the opportunity to play games over the cloud. That means you can play your favourite Xbox games on your mobile device or PC (or Samsung TV) wherever you roam without even turning on the console.

Naturally, there’s the ability to game online with friends and rivals from around the world too, while you’ll also get any new Game Pass games on the first day they come out. Microsoft also offers member games, discounts and perks too.

Considering Microsoft has gotten stingy with new trials again recently, in the run up to Starfield becoming available in early September, this is a really nice way to reward those who’ve splashed out on a brand new console.

Microsoft says the new Xbox Series S starter bundle will be available from October 31 worldwide, while it can be pre-ordered from today.

The company writes in an Xbox Wire blog: “Easily jump into the world of gaming on Xbox with the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle. Whether you are embarking on your first gaming journey, looking for the perfect gift, or upgrading to a next-gen console, we’ve got you covered. This bundle includes everything you need to play right out of the box with the next-gen speed and performance of Xbox Series S and access to hundreds of games with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a $50 value.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
