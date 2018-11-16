Report: New Xbox One coming in 2019 without a disc drive

Microsoft is reportedly planning to release a digital-only Xbox One console in 2019, minus the optical drive that has featured in every Xbox console to date

According to a report from Thurrott, there’ll be no optical drive to play games, but Microsoft will launch a new disc-to-digital scheme that enables gamers to play titles they already own.

Gamers will be able to take their discs into a participating retailer and hand over the physical producty in exchange for a digital download of the title in question.

Microsoft is attempting to lower the cost of Xbox One ownership with the new console, according to the report, which says the asking price could be lower than $2199/£149. The report says it could be on course for a launch in the spring of next year.

The report doesn’t state whether Microsoft will make any other cost-cutting measures in order to bring down the price of the console. However, given that gamers will be relying on digital titles rather than physical media, it’s unlikely that storage will be one of the things Microsoft sacrifices.

The report comes following speculation Microsoft is planning a streaming-centric version of the Xbox One console, which leverages its All Access subscription service. It would be safe to assume this could be that device, which had previously been rumoured for 2020.

Today’s report suggests Microsoft is also planning to launch a revised version of the Xbox One S, which would still include a disc-drive. As for the rumoured next-gen console, codenamed Scarlett, the report says Microsoft is still deciding upon whether that hardware really needs a disc-drive.

Given Sony is skipping E3 in 2019, Microsoft is likely to have the stage to itself. Could we see this disc-less console arrive in LA?

Would you buy a disc-only Xbox One console? Are you attached to your physical games? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.