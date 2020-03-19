New Windows 10 features teased ahead of March 30 event

Microsoft is celebrating Windows 10 surpassing an incredible one billion users worldwide by teasing eagle-eyed fans with some forthcoming features.

In a video posted to Instagram on Thursday, Microsoft appeared to preview some forthcoming UI changes, including the rumoured demise of the opinion-splitting live tiles.

The video, posted by Windows and Devices chief Panos Panay, also previews some changes to the venerable Star Menu. You can see the video, which also offers an enjoyable tour through Windows history, in the IG video below.

Panay wrote (via The Verge): “The team made this video to celebrate making it to 1 billion MAD on Windows 10 and I wanted to share it with all of you. Now at a time when so much of our work and communication is taking place through our devices, it’s especially humbling to know that Windows can help empower a billion people to stay connected to the things and people they care about #Windows.”

The video shows a simplified Start menu, minus the brightly coloured blocks, which should make it easier to find apps. There also appears to be less emphasis on the Live Tiles, which is in line with rumours Microsoft is planning to lessen its prominence within Windows 10.

The video also previews a brand new Windows File Explorer, which had been previewed in reports this week. When all of these new UI changes roll out remains to be seen, but Microsoft is due a spring 2020 update, under its usual bi-annual release schedule.

The firm is hosting an online-only event on March 30, which could see news on Windows 10 and the forthcoming Windows 10X operating system updates, as well as new Microsoft 365 tools. That news could be joined by the launch of new Surface hardware and details on the future Surface Neo and Surface Duo split-screen devices.

