A fresh adventure in The Witcher universe will be CD Projekt Red’s next project after the release of Cyberpunk 2077.

The Polish game studio – now the second most valuable gaming company in Europe – told Eurogamer Poland that a new single-player Witcher game will go into full production when Cyberpunk 2077 is released.

However, it’s not going to be the next entry in the main series. CD Projekt Red said the game will not be ‘The Witcher 4’ but that the studio has “a clear concept”.

This suggests some sort of spin-off story, rather than a continuation of the main series’ story of Geralt of Rivia. This begs the question – will the spin-off title stick to the same RPG game formula?

Whatever form it takes, it’s likely to be a slightly smaller-scale game. With the studios main efforts held back for the next full entry to the series. Equally CD Projekt Red will still have staff working on multiplayer and DLC elements of Cyberpunk 2077 so the Polish studio won’t be fully in Witcher mode.

Other studios have shown that a successful RPG, with an appealing IP attached, is often spun-out into other genres of game. For instance, the success of Obvlivion and Skyrim led Bethesda to develop MMORPG, The Elder Scrolls online. The studio took a similar path with Fallout, producing the infamous online title, Fallout 76. The temptation, seemingly, is to turn well loved IP into a game that can more consistently generate revenue.

The success of The Witcher Netflix series recently showed us that The Witcher universe is definitely a well-loved IP, but will CD Projekt Red follow in Bethesda’s footsteps and attempt to spin it into a potentially lucrative online game? Or will we see another stunning single-player RPG adventure? Watch this space.

