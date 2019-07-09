New Nokia 9 PureView update promises some big camera improvements

A new update has reportedly started rolling out to users of the Nokia 9 PureView, which should bring with it some big improvements related to the camera in particular.

Since the PureView is very much a camera-led handset, featuring a stonking six camera sensors (five on the back, one on the front), this could be a very noteworthy update indeed.

Related: Best camera phones

The biggest new addition is Live Bokeh mode, which will allow PureView users to adjust the amount of blur in a picture after the fact. It’s a feature we’ve come to expect from many mainstream handsets, like the Huawei P30 Pro and iPhone XS.

The update is also supposed to bring faster image processing, which − quite simply − should allow users to shoot faster, and it should make the fingerprint sensor a little bit snappier too.

According to Nokia Power User, the update has already hit Nokia 9 PureView users based in Finland and Russia, so we’re hopeful that it will come to UK-based users in the very near future.

You can manually check for it by searching for “system update” in the Settings menu.

Though we haven’t yet posted our full review of the Nokia 9 PureView, our first impressions were mixed, largely because of its use of last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 855 that many flagships of the same era in 2019 are toting.

Related: Best Android phones

“The 9 PureView’s camera is undoubtedly interesting but there’s a question mark surrounding the price when it comes powered by last year’s chipset,” we wrote in our hands-on review.

“So much of what makes up the Nokia 9 PureView feels heavily entrenched in 2018 hardware, suggesting that the phone’s appeal and success leans almost entirely on that intriguing new camera array.”

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More