This new update turns the Bluesound Powernode 2i into a surround sound performer

The Bluesound Node 2i was already a accomplished multi-room performer, and this latest update adds surround sound to its list of talents

Not satisfied with its prodigious multi-room expertise, Bluesound has now – via a firmware update – upgraded the Node 2i so it can be used within a wireless BluOS Home Theatre.

What exactly does that mean? With the latest BluOS 3.8 update, the Powernode 2i is now able to play in Dolby Digital surround sound.

Using the HDMI connection on the Powernode 2i, it can be set up with a Soundbar 2i that acts as the front left and right channels in the mix, while rear channels can be added in a pair of Pulse Flex speakers or a Powernode from an different generation. This can be set-up through the BluOS Controller (Android, iOS).

That’s not the only new feature that arrives with the BluOS 3.8 update. There’s also support for MQA-CD ripping on the Bluesound Vault and Master M50 products, support for the BluOS Controller when multitasking on iOS, as well as a number of changes on NAD products, including a different display layout for the NAD Masters M10.

The update goes live today, so the next time you use your Bluesound products, there should be a prompt to update the player. If you have the above equipment, you can now make a Sonos-style home cinema system.

