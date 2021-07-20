New Tweetdeck looks a lot like Twitter, but power users shouldn’t be worried

The Tweetdeck platform has long been a refuge for power Twitter users and those who love the flexibility of having multiple timelines displayed at one time.

However, that’s being set aside by the platform’s owner – Twitter, who is making the app more like the experience seen on Twitter.com, at least on the surface.

The company says the new experience features “enhanced functionality that incorporates more of what you see” on the web.

That looks like an unfortunate development for those who use Tweetdeck precisely because it doesn’t look like Twitter.com, but the company is reassuring worried users that the beloved columns are staying, you’ll just have to customise the decks.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Twitter shared the first look at the overhauled Tweetdeck which is available in preview to a limited number of accounts.

The image shows a tabbed interface with the personal menu to the left, the main timeline in the centre and the Explore tab to the right.

However, before you get the pitchforks out, the company is assuring Tweetdeck users that their beloved columns will still be available, provided they take the time to customise the appearance of the app.

Eric Zuckerman who works in the company’s news partnerships department sought to reassure worried users. He tweeted: “I’ve been using the new TweetDeck preview for 9 months. If you’re a longtime user and thrown off by the image below [above in our case], rest assured you can customise your columns to look and behave very much like the version you know and love.”

Zuckerman’s image shows a healthy selection of columns showcasing news, friends, entertainment, tech news and more.

So, it appears Twitter is still giving Tweetdeck users the experience they love, but hiding it away behind what is effectively a tabbed version of the Twitter website.

What do you make of the new Tweetdeck? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.