New trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will drop tomorrow

Gemma Ryles
Any budding trainers need to keep their eyes peeled, as a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet is coming tomorrow.

The Pokémon Company has finally announced that a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be coming tomorrow on the 1st of June. For us over here in the UK, it will drop at 2pm, and for our friends across the pond in America, it will drop at 9am EDT.

You can check out the trailer on the Pokémon YouTube channel by following the link prior, or check back here with Trusted Reviews, as we will be covering all of the major news once it drops.

Despite the game being officially announced earlier this year, we haven’t heard much about what it will entail, with the reveal trailer showing off some of the beautiful scenery and, of course, a friendly Pickachu wandering around.

The Pokémon Company has claimed that the new regions in this game will have an open world with lots to explore, which we hope to see more of in tomorrow’s trailer. We also know the starter Pokémon will be called Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, featuring the classic grass, fire and water types.

As far as we know, Scarlet and Violet had a vague release date of ‘late 2022’, though is it possible that tomorrow’s trailer will give us some more conclusive dates, as well as an idea of what the story will be focused on.

The latest Pokémon game to bless our Nintendo Switch was Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which offered up a large and rich world. The characters were all personable and interesting, even though our review did note that the graphics were a little underwhelming. Scarlet and Violet will seemingly adopt the classic RGP mechanics like its predecessor Sword and Shield, so don’t expect it to be similar to Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Be sure to check back in with Trusted Reviews and check out our page on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as we will be updating it with the new trailer and any new details that drop about the upcoming game.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

