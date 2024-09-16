Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New Tile trackers with SOS aim to reclaim crown from Apple AirTags

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Tile has updated its range of Bluetooth trackers with some significant new features that’ll increase the company’s chances of challenging Apple’s AirTag and Android-focused equivalents.

The first hardware refresh in more than two years includes a better Bluetooth range across the suite of devices – making the attached device discoverable from farther away than before – and a louder ring.

Arguably, the bigger new feature is a new SOS button. It’s enabled by pressing the new multi-function button three times. That’ll send a notification out to the user’s emergency circles when they get into difficulties. You’ll need a Life360 account, which is free, but a Tile Premium membership will enable you to contact emergency dispatch services when using the SOS feature.

The company explains how it works in a press release: “The new multi-function button on Tile extends Life360’s SOS feature to Tile devices. In an emergency, pressing the Tile button three times triggers a Life360 SOS alert, which sends a notification and the user’s location information to their Life360 Circle and designated emergency contacts, letting them know something is wrong. SOS alerts are free for all Life360 users.”

Tile-Life-360
Tile by Life360 2024 Lineup

The devices have had a slight design refinement including some jazzy new colours, but it’s still the same four form factors. They’re described as follows:

  • Tile Mate (£24.99): Tile’s everything tracker with a built-in key ring. The Mate is ideal for keeping track of anything from keys and backpacks to lunchboxes and purses.
  • Tile Pro (£34.99): Our most powerful tracker with a built-in key ring, the Pro has a louder ring and the longest range. Keep an eye on your most valuable stuff – like your golf bag, camera, or car.
  • Tile Slim (£29.99): Tile’s thinnest tracker, the Slim slides easily into wallets, passport holders, luggage, and more.
  • Tile Sticker (£24.99): The smallest Bluetooth tracker on the market, the Sticker adheres easily to your loseables and valuables – whether it’s the TV remote or a brand-new bicycle.

The Tile Pro is out in early October, but you can buy the rest from today at Tile.com and other retailers.

You might like…

What is Google Find My Device?

What is Google Find My Device?

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
Google Find My Device launches – here are the top 5 uses

Google Find My Device launches – here are the top 5 uses

Chris Smith 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words