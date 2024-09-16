New Tile trackers with SOS aim to reclaim crown from Apple AirTags

Tile has updated its range of Bluetooth trackers with some significant new features that’ll increase the company’s chances of challenging Apple’s AirTag and Android-focused equivalents.

The first hardware refresh in more than two years includes a better Bluetooth range across the suite of devices – making the attached device discoverable from farther away than before – and a louder ring.

Arguably, the bigger new feature is a new SOS button. It’s enabled by pressing the new multi-function button three times. That’ll send a notification out to the user’s emergency circles when they get into difficulties. You’ll need a Life360 account, which is free, but a Tile Premium membership will enable you to contact emergency dispatch services when using the SOS feature.

The company explains how it works in a press release: “The new multi-function button on Tile extends Life360’s SOS feature to Tile devices. In an emergency, pressing the Tile button three times triggers a Life360 SOS alert, which sends a notification and the user’s location information to their Life360 Circle and designated emergency contacts, letting them know something is wrong. SOS alerts are free for all Life360 users.”

Tile by Life360 2024 Lineup

The devices have had a slight design refinement including some jazzy new colours, but it’s still the same four form factors. They’re described as follows:

Tile Mate (£24.99): Tile’s everything tracker with a built-in key ring. The Mate is ideal for keeping track of anything from keys and backpacks to lunchboxes and purses.

Tile Pro (£34.99): Our most powerful tracker with a built-in key ring, the Pro has a louder ring and the longest range. Keep an eye on your most valuable stuff – like your golf bag, camera, or car.

Tile Slim (£29.99): Tile’s thinnest tracker, the Slim slides easily into wallets, passport holders, luggage, and more.

Tile Sticker (£24.99): The smallest Bluetooth tracker on the market, the Sticker adheres easily to your loseables and valuables – whether it’s the TV remote or a brand-new bicycle.

The Tile Pro is out in early October, but you can buy the rest from today at Tile.com and other retailers.