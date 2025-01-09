New Switch 2 leaks leave little to the imagination

Fresh leaks and highly detailed renders of the imminent Nintendo Switch 2 console leave very little to the imagination.

The design of Nintendo’s upcoming console has been so heavily and extensively leaked by this point, accessory makers are openly flaunting detailed dummies at CES 2025.

Now reliable tipster OnLeaks has teamed up with 91mobiles to produces a series of high quality 360-degree Switch 2 renders, all but destroying any of the lingering mystery surrounding the look of Nintendo’s second-gen hybrid handheld.

They confirm that the Switch 2 is going to be quite a bit bigger than the original Switch – 271 x 116.4 x 31.4mm vs 239 x 102 x 14mm – largely thanks to a much bigger 8.4-inch display. This original Switch screen was only 6.2-inch, while the Switch OLED (pictured above) upped that to 7-inches.

Image: Onleaks and 91mobiles

We also see the stacked top edge of the console, which contains all of the basic volume and power controls, a 3.5mm headphone jack, game card slot, and the USB-C port. There’s also a sensor of some sort, which is one of few remaining mysteries concerning the Switch 2’s design.

The renders also show the new magnetically-connected Joy-Con controllers, with the right hand unit featuring a new button located just above the Home button.

Get Updates Straight to Your WhatsApp Join our WhatsApp Channel for up-to-date news, reviews and deals straight to your phone Join Now

In separate Switch 2 leak news, one intrepid GameStop employee has taken to Reddit to highlight retail listings for Switch 2 MicroSD Express cards. That would be a newer form of storage than the original Switch, with SSD-like data transfer speeds.

Another tip from accessory maker Genki (via The Verge) relates to the mysterious optical sensor found on the Joy-Con. Apparently, it’ll offer vertically-aligned mouse functionality, rather like that of the Lenovo Legion Go controller.

Nintendo is expected to announce the Switch 2 any day now, with availability most recently being tipped for April.