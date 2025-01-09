Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New Switch 2 leaks leave little to the imagination

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Fresh leaks and highly detailed renders of the imminent Nintendo Switch 2 console leave very little to the imagination.

The design of Nintendo’s upcoming console has been so heavily and extensively leaked by this point, accessory makers are openly flaunting detailed dummies at CES 2025.

Now reliable tipster OnLeaks has teamed up with 91mobiles to produces a series of high quality 360-degree Switch 2 renders, all but destroying any of the lingering mystery surrounding the look of Nintendo’s second-gen hybrid handheld.

They confirm that the Switch 2 is going to be quite a bit bigger than the original Switch – 271 x 116.4 x 31.4mm vs 239 x 102 x 14mm – largely thanks to a much bigger 8.4-inch display. This original Switch screen was only 6.2-inch, while the Switch OLED (pictured above) upped that to 7-inches.

Switch 2 render
Image: Onleaks and 91mobiles

We also see the stacked top edge of the console, which contains all of the basic volume and power controls, a 3.5mm headphone jack, game card slot, and the USB-C port. There’s also a sensor of some sort, which is one of few remaining mysteries concerning the Switch 2’s design.

The renders also show the new magnetically-connected Joy-Con controllers, with the right hand unit featuring a new button located just above the Home button.

Get Updates Straight to Your WhatsApp

Get Updates Straight to Your WhatsApp

Join our WhatsApp Channel for up-to-date news, reviews and deals straight to your phone

Join Now

In separate Switch 2 leak news, one intrepid GameStop employee has taken to Reddit to highlight retail listings for Switch 2 MicroSD Express cards. That would be a newer form of storage than the original Switch, with SSD-like data transfer speeds.

Another tip from accessory maker Genki (via The Verge) relates to the mysterious optical sensor found on the Joy-Con. Apparently, it’ll offer vertically-aligned mouse functionality, rather like that of the Lenovo Legion Go controller.

Nintendo is expected to announce the Switch 2 any day now, with availability most recently being tipped for April.

You might like…

Galaxy S25 Ultra could be the coolest Samsung phone yet

Galaxy S25 Ultra could be the coolest Samsung phone yet

Jon Mundy 41 mins ago
SanDisk’s new SSD is perfect for budding iPhone videographers

SanDisk’s new SSD is perfect for budding iPhone videographers

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Atari Gamestation Go brings a quirky retro vibe to the handheld market

Atari Gamestation Go brings a quirky retro vibe to the handheld market

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Apple to tweak AI news summaries, but it won’t fix rampant inaccuracy

Apple to tweak AI news summaries, but it won’t fix rampant inaccuracy

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Bluetti Apex 300 power station can recharge your electric car

Bluetti Apex 300 power station can recharge your electric car

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
AMD previews new RDNA 4-based RX 9070 graphics chips with FSR 4

AMD previews new RDNA 4-based RX 9070 graphics chips with FSR 4

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access