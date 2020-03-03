New Super Mario Bros. movie somehow tops gaming’s most wanted

Have we learned nothing? A online poll has crowned Super Mario Bros. as the video game people most want to see as a live action big screen adaptation.

In the survey of 2,200 Americans, almost half were keen to give Mario and Luigi a shot at redemption after the disastrous 1993 outing featuring Bob Hoskins as the red-suited brother.

Speaking of second bites of the cherry, for some peculiar reason, second among those surveyed by The Hollywood Reporter was interest is live action Pac-Man movie. What form that would take, we do not know.

Mario also gets another spot on the podium, with Mario Kart taking the chequered flag in third sport for the most interest in a movie adaptation.

Nintendo continues to dominate the top ten, with Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Super Smash Bros. and Tetris, which is probably most associated with its Game Boy release.

There are some adult-themed entries too, thanks to Grand Theft Auto, Call of Duty and Red Dead Redemption featuring high up the list. Fantasy titles like The Elder Scrolls, Starcraft and Final Fantasy are also present in the survey.

The survey asked users which of the games they were “very” or “somewhat” interested in. 44% of those surveyed were very interested in Mario Bros., for example.

We can’t imagine that this survey was conducted among hard core gamers, judging by the results, which rank some of the most well-known mainstream games in the format’s history. We are surprised to see Minecraft and Fortnite so low down.

If dedicated gamers were quizzed, and given a free choice, we’d expect to see The Last Of Us, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Fallout, Life Is Strange and some of the other titles more celebrated for their cinematic storylines.

