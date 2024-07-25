Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New streaming bundle unites Marvel and DC, Star Wars and Game of Thrones

Chris Smith

A new streaming bundle in the United States enables users to save money on Disney+, Hulu, and Max is now available.

The plans start from $16.99 per month for the ad-funded versions of each service, and go up to $29.99 per month with ad-free streaming and other perks. Overall, it’s 38% cheaper than signing-up to the three services individually.

The Disney and Warner Brothers Discovery partnership sounds like a dream for comic book fans who can now get everything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Comics Universe from a single subscription – albeit through different apps.

Disney+, of course, has been the home of Marvel content since the service launched, while Warner Bros. Discovery has the rights to the key DC properties like Superman, Batman, Suicide Squad, Aquaman and more.

It also means users will be able to enjoy the likes of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon on Max as well as content from Star Wars’ past and present on Disney+.

It also offers access to Hulu’s vast library of content with hit originals like The Bear, Fargo, Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale and plenty of others. Hulu is also the home of on-demand content from loads of network and cable television in the UK.

Indeed, for just $16.99 a month, it’s quite the line-up. Disney+ offers Pixar, Lucasflm, and Doctor Who content, Max brings Studio Gibli, Turner Classic Movies, and loads of reality content from HGTV, Food Network, and more.

“This new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to the incredible breadth and depth of three complementary libraries including some of the greatest franchises,” Warner wrote in a press release today.

It’s one hell of a bundle and it seems to be indicative of the way streaming is going right now, with various other bundles popping up in the US. The more streaming changes, the more it becomes like the cable juggernauts it replaced.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

