New Stranger Things content released for Dead by Daylight – and it looks terrifying

Dead by Daylight was released in 2016 but is still very much alive and kicking. The creators have now released a new Stranger Things themed chapter of the game.

The new content allows players to take on a new locations and play as two new survivor characters and one new killer, all inspired by Stranger Things.

Olivier Latanicki, Brand Director of Dead by Daylight, said: “We’ve teamed up with Netflix to work on a new map, a new killer and not one but two new survivors from the acclaimed series. The result: The Entity’s Realm is welcoming a Demogorgon, Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington while the Hawkins National Laboratory’s Underground Complex is the new killing ground.”

Yes, a Demogorgon. That’s the game’s first non-human character, introducing a new sort of terror to this enduringly popular cross-platform survival horror game.

Matthew Denomme, interactive producer at Netflix, said: “In terms of gameplay, it was essential for us to stay true to the fantasy when incarnating the Demogorgon. The goal was to create a character with whom the players would portray a brutal hunting beast. It was critical to feature its unique upside-down abilities as well.”

Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington are the two new survivors made available to players and their in-game perks and skills mirror the traits we see them display in the series, Denomme commented.

“As fans can expect, Steve’s perks highlight his resilience to taking beatings, the importance of camaraderie and his babysitting prowess in a balance of survival and altruistic perks. Nancy offers a set of survival, scouting, and stealthy perks showing off her abilities and fixation on uncovering the truth. Overall that’s six new perks coming to the survivors’ arsenal.”

Perks or not, Nancy and Steve won’t find it easy to survive. The new map, Underground Complex, will present a meaningful challenge for players.

“Underground Complex is an interior map built on staggered floors,” said Denomme. “Its two distinct areas, the bunker and the clinic, are joined by flights of staircases. The map’s unique layout has a lot of approaches, navigation paths, and surprises. The players will find lots of unique rooms that are sure to challenge even the most battle-hardened chase veterans.”

Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Chapter is downloadable on the Microsoft store for £9.99 in the UK or $11.99 in the US.

