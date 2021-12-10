New Star Wars game unveiled at Game Awards 2021

Star Wars: Eclipse was announced today, which is an upcoming game by Quantic Dream, the studio behind the likes of Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human.

Quantic Dream has built up a reputation for creating interactive narrative games, with multiple story branches. However, it seems that the studio will be taking a slightly different approach for Star Wars: Eclipse, labelling it as an ‘action-adventure’ game instead.

That said, there will still be branching stories here, with the official website for the game reading: “Your choices will be at the heart of the experience, as every decision can have a dramatic impact on the course of the story.”

Star Wars: Eclipse takes place hundreds of years before Darth Vader started causing trouble, as it will be set in the ‘High Republic’ era. Quantic Dream has confirmed it will feature an original story and new characters, each with their own “paths, abilities and roles”. This indicates you’ll be playing as multiple characters throughout the game.

While this will be the game debut of the ‘High Republic’ era, there have already been a series of books and comics set in this Star Wars era. There will be a great focus on the Jedi Order here, which was in its prime during this time period.

That’s all we really know about Star Wars: Eclipse so far, with Quantic Dream yet to reveal any gameplay footage. But since the game is in the ‘early stages of development’ with no confirmed release window, that’s hardly a surprise.

We don’t know which gaming platforms Star Wars: Eclipse will be released on just yet, but we’re assuming it will land on all of the next-gen consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all of the latest updates.