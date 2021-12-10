 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New Star Wars game unveiled at Game Awards 2021

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Star Wars: Eclipse was announced today, which is an upcoming game by Quantic Dream, the studio behind the likes of Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human.

Quantic Dream has built up a reputation for creating interactive narrative games, with multiple story branches. However, it seems that the studio will be taking a slightly different approach for Star Wars: Eclipse, labelling it as an ‘action-adventure’ game instead.

That said, there will still be branching stories here, with the official website for the game reading: “Your choices will be at the heart of the experience, as every decision can have a dramatic impact on the course of the story.”

Star Wars: Eclipse takes place hundreds of years before Darth Vader started causing trouble, as it will be set in the ‘High Republic’ era. Quantic Dream has confirmed it will feature an original story and new characters, each with their own “paths, abilities and roles”. This indicates you’ll be playing as multiple characters throughout the game.

While this will be the game debut of the ‘High Republic’ era, there have already been a series of books and comics set in this Star Wars era. There will be a great focus on the Jedi Order here, which was in its prime during this time period.

That’s all we really know about Star Wars: Eclipse so far, with Quantic Dream yet to reveal any gameplay footage. But since the game is in the ‘early stages of development’ with no confirmed release window, that’s hardly a surprise.

We don’t know which gaming platforms Star Wars: Eclipse will be released on just yet, but we’re assuming it will land on all of the next-gen consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all of the latest updates.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Jade King 9 months ago
Best Switch Games 2021: Our top picks for Nintendo’s hybrid console

Best Switch Games 2021: Our top picks for Nintendo’s hybrid console

Jade King 11 months ago
Best Xbox Series S/X Games: All the best games at launch and beyond

Best Xbox Series S/X Games: All the best games at launch and beyond

Jade King 12 months ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.