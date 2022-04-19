 large image

New Star Wars game confirmed from the brains behind Uncharted series

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

There’s a new Star Wars game on the way from Amy Hennig, the acclaimed writer and creative director behind the Uncharted series.

Hennig’s new studio Skydance New Media has announced a partnership with Lucasfilm Games to develop a “richly cinematic action-adventure game” within the Star Wars galaxy. The game will feature an original story, but it’s unclear whether we’ll see familiar characters, or what era of the Star Wars saga the game will focus on.

Today’s announcement also lacked a prospective release date or the formats planned for the release of the game, which will have to go some to beat the joy of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which arrived this month.

This is a second chance at a Star Wars game for Hennig, who was developing a project for Electronic Arts-owned Visceral Games, before EA shut down the studio in 2017. The game was brought in house before it was cancelled in 2019.

Her new studio, Skydance New Media was formed in 2019 and it seems she’s sought out the collaboration with Lucasfilm for the game.

“I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” said Hennig. “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

In a storied career, Hennig’s other significant credits include the Jai and Dazler series and the Legacy of Kain series.

Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly added: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working again with Amy. She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure.

“Their vision for making inviting, cinematic interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We’re working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we’re looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
