New Star Wars Disney Plus game show will see return of the Jar Jar

Disney has commissioned a Star Wars-themed gameshow for the Disney Plus streaming service, hosted by the actor who played everyone’s favourite member of the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, fronted by Jar Jar Banks actor Ahmed Best, will see young participants battle it out in the hope of achieving the rank of Jedi Knight.

Debuting in 2020, will test the padwan learners “in the core Jedi principles of strength, knowledge, and bravery as they face thrilling and fun obstacles,” Disney announced in a post on StarWars.com on Tuesday.

Lightsabers will be prevalent, while the show will see contestants navigate hyperspace and encounter both the light and dark sides of the Force.

Related: Disney Plus UK

Disney says Ahmed Best will play a Jedi Master, who sets as a mentor to the contestants, while “a hilarious humanoid droid companion” voiced by Mary Holland, who you may know from Veep, College Humor and Funny Or Die, will join him.

“Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge brings together the best of Star Wars — competitive spirit, harrowing obstacles and a hero’s triumph over challenges — in a totally new format for the franchise,” said Dan Silver, vice president, Originals — Unscripted Content, Disney+. “A game show set in the Star Wars galaxy is a perfect fit for Disney+.”

When Disney bought Star Wars we all knew it’d be open season on new TV shows, movies and beyond. When it announced the Disney Plus streaming service, many wondered just how far the company would go in cashing in on the Lucasfilm properties it purchased back in 2012. Well, now we know.

So far, everyone seems delighted with the antics of Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian, while there are high hopes for the Obi Wan Kenobi spin-off series currently in pre-production. Disney is also planning to bring back the beloved Clone Wars animated series for a 7th series in 2020.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …