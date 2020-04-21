New Star Wars backgrounds for Zoom let you dial in from Tattooine

As Zoom meetings become the norm during quarantine, people are getting creative with the custom-background option. But if you’re not up for building your own personal backdrop, these ready-made Star Wars options should make your morning conference a bit less dull.

Fancy giving the Star Wars brand some much needed free advertising in these troubling times? Of course you do! Disney has made it super easy to do just that by releasing a set of new Star Wars wallpapers that you can bung behind you in a video call.

Options include a snowy-scene from Hoth featuring a majestic Tauntaun in the distance, the sleek black interiors of the Imperial Star Destroyer, and the rickety cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.

All you need is head here to save yourself a special Star Wars image, put yourself in front of plain white wall, then customise your background when in your next Zoom call.

I’m sure all your colleagues will be very impressed if you suddenly appear in full Jedi gear against a Rebel Base backdrop at your next 10am.

If you’ve got far too much time on your hands, you could even do a dramatic reading of the complete original trilogy with your fellow friends and Star Wars devotees (please feel free to email me so I can watch and/or participate).

Zoom already comes with a few built-in background options, such as a tropical island setting, but unless you happen to have a professional green screen lying around it’s likely that there will be a few glitches when you try it out.

People have still managed to be impressively creative with the limited tool though, creating backgrounds that allow users to put themselves in TV shows, films and even popular memes.

