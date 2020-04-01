New Sony 2020 TVs are now on sale with prices starting at £599

Looking for a new TV while you’re at home? Sony has announced pricing and availability of its first 2020 TV models to ship, with sizes ranging from 43- to 65-inches

Selected TVs from Sony’s 2020 TV range are now on sale and they are the XH81, XH80 and XH70. These models are towards the more affordable end of Sony’s TV range with prices starting at £599.

Both XH81 and XH80 feature the 4K HDR Processor X1, which produces clearer 4K pictures by reducing noise and boosting detail. Sony says that its Triluminos display is able to make colours more natural and precise, “so pictures are closer than ever to real life”.

These two models support Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound, which would make them a good fit for anyone looking to catch up on video streaming services such as Netflix and Disney Plus.

The XH81 and XH80 models 55-inches and above also reap the benefits in the sound department. Those sizes have a newly-developed X-Balanced Speaker, which Sony claims is able to produce high quality sound from an ultra-thin frame.

If you’re a fan of hands-free assistance, the XH81 and XH80 have Google Assistant, and with Sony TVs supporting the Android TV platform, there’s built-in Chromecast streaming, as well as access to the apps and services through the Google Play Store.

The X70 is the entry-level model in Sony’s 2020 TV range. As such, the processor inside is the 4K X-Reality Pro, which is able to upscale sub-4K images to “true 4K quality”. The smart experience is a no-frills one compared to the XH81 and XH80 models, with just a built-in Internet browser and quick access to YouTube and Netflix.

Here are the prices for the various series and models:

XH80

KD-43XH8096 – £649

KD-49XH8096 – £749

KD-55XH8096 – £949

KD-65XH8096 – £1099

KD-75XH8096 – £1899

KD-85XH8096 – £2499

XH81

KD-43XH8196 – £699

KD-49XH8196 – £799

KD-55XH8196 – £999

KD-65XH8196 – £1199

XH70

KD-43X7053 – £599

KD-49X7053 – £699

KD-55X7053 – £799

KD-65X7053 – £899

The XH81, XH80 and X70 models are available to buy now.

