New Sony 2020 TVs are now on sale with prices starting at £599

Looking for a new TV while you’re at home? Sony has announced pricing and availability of its first 2020 TV models to ship, with sizes ranging from 43- to 65-inches
Selected TVs from Sony’s 2020 TV range are now on sale and they are the XH81, XH80 and XH70. These models are towards the more affordable end of Sony’s TV range with prices starting at £599.
Both XH81 and XH80 feature the 4K HDR Processor X1, which produces clearer 4K pictures by reducing noise and boosting detail. Sony says that its Triluminos display is able to make colours more natural and precise, “so pictures are closer than ever to real life”.
These two models support Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound, which would make them a good fit for anyone looking to catch up on video streaming services such as Netflix and Disney Plus.
The XH81 and XH80 models 55-inches and above also reap the benefits in the sound department. Those sizes have a newly-developed X-Balanced Speaker, which Sony claims is able to produce high quality sound from an ultra-thin frame.
If you’re a fan of hands-free assistance, the XH81 and XH80 have Google Assistant, and with Sony TVs supporting the Android TV platform, there’s built-in Chromecast streaming, as well as access to the apps and services through the Google Play Store.
The X70 is the entry-level model in Sony’s 2020 TV range. As such, the processor inside is the 4K X-Reality Pro, which is able to upscale sub-4K images to “true 4K quality”. The smart experience is a no-frills one compared to the XH81 and XH80 models, with just a built-in Internet browser and quick access to YouTube and Netflix.
Here are the prices for the various series and models:
XH80
- KD-43XH8096 – £649
- KD-49XH8096 – £749
- KD-55XH8096 – £949
- KD-65XH8096 – £1099
- KD-75XH8096 – £1899
- KD-85XH8096 – £2499
XH81
- KD-43XH8196 – £699
- KD-49XH8196 – £799
- KD-55XH8196 – £999
- KD-65XH8196 – £1199
XH70
- KD-43X7053 – £599
- KD-49X7053 – £699
- KD-55X7053 – £799
- KD-65X7053 – £899
The XH81, XH80 and X70 models are available to buy now.