Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New Snapdragon X chip brings Copilot+ AI to much cheaper laptops

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Qualcomm is lowering the entry level for performance AI PCs with a cheaper version of its Snapdragon X Series processors.

The new Snapdragon X processors revealed at CES 2025 will sit below the existing Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite.

First Kindle Scribe 2024 Deal

First Kindle Scribe 2024 Deal

The latest Kindle Scribe tablet has just received its first big price cut, making it a bargain buy for students, teachers and avid readers alike.

  • Amazon
  • Was $449.99
  • Now $364.99
View Deal

They’ll enable laptops that cost as little as $600 (around £450) to achieve the Copilot+ PC branding Microsoft allows manufactures to slap on machines capable of rocking the software giant’s latest Gen AI features. That’s thanks to the 45 TOPS Qualcomm Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU).

The Snapdragon X is still built on a 4mn architecture like the rest of the series but is powered by an 8-core, 3GHz Qualcomm Oryon CPU. Users of these machines will be able to add a trio of external displays at 4K 60Hz thanks to the Adreno GPU.

Battery life apparently is 2x longer than the competition, which Qualcomm has identified as the Intel Intel’s Core 5 120U. In some use cases, the advancements could equate to multi-day battery life, Qualcomm says.

Snapdragon X spec sheet

It’s another shot across the bow of Intel and could see more PC users embrace Windows on ARM processors. Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo have already committed to machines rocking the chips with 60 models currently in development and 100 expected to be on the market by next year.

The Snapdragon X devices will be a “good solution for students, freelance workers and budget-conscious consumers who need a reliable and powerful laptop,” the US chipmaker said.

And it’s not just laptops either, Snapdragon X will appear in mini desktop PCs akin to the Apple Mac mini, although Qualcomm doesn’t say which manufacturers are on board with building those.

“The all-new mini and tiny desktop PCs mark a significant milestone in our PC journey,” Qualcomm says. “These innovative designs pack the same powerful Snapdragon punch into a new form factor, making them an ideal all-purpose solution for developers, consumers and businesses alike.”

You might like…

CES 2025: Everything announced so far at the tech show

CES 2025: Everything announced so far at the tech show

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs bring astonishing AI-based graphics leaps

Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs bring astonishing AI-based graphics leaps

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Intel Arrow Lake lands on laptops with Core Ultra 200HX, 200H and 200U

Intel Arrow Lake lands on laptops with Core Ultra 200HX, 200H and 200U

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access