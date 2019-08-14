New Sky Go app brings Sky Q recordings access and brand new UI

Sky has announced a new version of the Sky Go app, which will enable subscribers to access their DVR recordings for the first time.

The app, which is rolling out throughout the rest of the summer, combines the functionality of the Sky Go and Sky Q app features. The recordings feature will only be available to Sky Q Multiscreen customers, but those users will have the ability to control upcoming recordings and series links.

There’s also a brand new user interface featuring one-touch access to Home, TV guide, Browse, Downloads and Recordings, while the app will also bring Sky Cinema subscribers new personalised recommendations based upon what they’ve watched before. Content from ITV and Channel 4 is also integrated within the app.

Sky is also adding new accessibility features that make it easier for visually impaired customers to use the app. Those include improvements to the video player that make it easier to pause and skip videos, while a voiceover feature will read a description of the video the user is about to play.

The app is going to be available on iOS, Android and Amazon Fire devices. It’s also coming to PC and Mac too.

If you’re thinking about upgrading to Sky Q to enjoy the benefits of the new Recordings tab in Sky Go, there’s a lot more to offer. There’s 4K visuals and Dolby Atmos sound where available, a great new UI and remote control, while there’s also brilliant Netflix integration.

Our reviewer gives Sky Q an imperious 4.5/5 star score, with the only downside deemed to be the considerable expense when compared to the standard Sky HD option.

“Sky Q is the ultimate TV viewing solution. This is TV the way it should be done, and it now comes with the option of Netflix, too,” our reviewer wrote. “Admittedly, Sky Q isn’t for everyone, but it’s for those who want flexibility, the best and freshest content, and a huge range of high-quality Ultra HD films and sports. There’s simply nothing else like Sky Q.”

