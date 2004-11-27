New Silence Enhancing Products from QuietPC

Give your ears a Christmas treat with these new silent PC products from QuietPC.com

Quiet PC has announced several new additions to its range of silence enhancing products. If you haven’t previously given the noise your PC makes any thought then you’ll be surprised at how much more pleasant a quiet working, or indeed playing, environment can be. This is a subject we’ve already taken an in-depth look at so you should check out the article to find out more.



The first new addition is the QTechnology Ultra-Quiet ATX PSU. This is rated at 460W and features a 120mm fan, for more efficient and low noise operation. Instead of the fan being located at the back of the PSU the 120mm fan is on the underside right next to the CPU cooler. This greatly reduces the temperature of the processor by expelling warm air through the large grille area on the rear of the power supply. This is prices at £81.08 including VAT.



The Silentmaxx Aluminium Hard Drive Enclosure is designed to keep the whirrs and purrs from your hard disk inaudible. Being 100% aluminium it offers superior heat dissipation and is compatible with hard drives that run at up to 10,000rpm. The enclosure includes rubber mounts to prevent vibrations generated by the hard drive being transferred onto the PC’s chassis. This will set you back £37.61 including VAT.



The Zalman CNPS77000-CU 120mm Super Flower Cooler is designed for both AMD and Pentium 4 processors. It uses a 120mm fan bringing enhanced performance without extra noise. This is an enhancement from the Zalman 7000 series, which used a 92mm fan. Zalman claims that another benefit of the larger fan is that surrounding components such as the Northbridge chip and RAM will also be cooled. The Zalman CNPS77000-CU will cost you £41.13.



