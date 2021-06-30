New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 renders show off three colour schemes

A new leak appears to show marketing renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and, if legitimate, appears to confirm one of the most anticipated upcoming features.



91Mobiles shared these renders, which they claim were passed on by an industry source who, understandably, wishes to remain anonymous.

The image presentation feels similar to the kind of pictures found on official Samsung marketing material, though of course it would make sense for a fake to mimic this style too.

All the same, given the renders match earlier leaks from reliable tipster Evan Blass, we’d be surprised if this wasn’t the final look of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Crucially, both leaks seem to confirm one of the most anticipated features of the upcoming foldable: an under-screen camera on the unfolded tablet screen for selfies. On the Galaxy Z Fold 2, this was embedded within a cut-out section, so it’s a decent improvement in terms of increasing usable screen space when unfolded.

There is no evidence of the promised S Pen support in these pictures, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the rumour was mistaken: it’s possible that Samsung’s stylus will be sold as an optional extra, as was the case with the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The key difference between the two sets of leaks are the additional colours revealed. 91mobiles highlights three shades: a standard black, a dark green and a light pink.



If that list is exhaustive, it presents an interesting contrast with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is expected to launch at the same time, and was also the subject of leaked renders this morning. In the latest Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks, no fewer than eight colours were promised, although only a handful were actually shown.

That might suggest that Samsung believes the Z Flip 3 will attract the kind of consumer more interested in playful colours, or it could be a mistake on the source’s part.

Either way, we’re likely to find out soon, with both handsets tipped for an August release, and possibly as soon as August 3 if the Z Flip 3 leaker is to be believed. With one report suggesting a possible 20% price cut on the last generation, this is one launch that’s worth keeping an eye on.