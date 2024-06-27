Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds line-up breaks cover

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung’s Unpacked event is still almost two weeks away but, as usual, some of the products the company plans to unveil may have jumped the gun.

The prolific leaker Evan Blass has published what appears to be renders of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Aside from the foldable Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, that’s the meat of what we’re expecting Samsung to announce during the Unpacked event on July 10.

Chief among the intriguing gadgets is the Galaxy Watch Ultra, thought to be a more rugged and durable watch to go head-to-head with the Apple Watch Ultra series. The images here show a bulkier looking watch face with rounded edges and a new rugged band and accompanying connection mechanism.

We also see a Galaxy Watch 7 in a more traditional guise with an olive green colour option. As for the earphones, Samsung looks to be dropping a pair or pairs, with the third-generation Galaxy Buds 3 and their Pro extensions on deck for July 10.

There are no specs provided by Blass beyond the images (although other sources have speculated), so at least some intrigue remains ahead of the now-traditional summer Unpacked event. We’ll be covering the event as it happens, so stay tuned to Trusted Reviews.

What are you hoping for from Samsung’s next Unpacked event? The foldable that finally seals your conversion from the classic Galaxy form factor? A smartwatch to help you brave the elements? Or some great-sounding noise cancelling buds? Or maybe all three? Let us know @trustedreviews on X.

