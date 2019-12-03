A YouTube video posted by Samsung Vietnam has confirmed when we’ll get our first look at the next generation of Galaxy A series phones.

We’ve not been given many details yet – but we do know that we’ll have a device with a punch hole smack bang in the top-centre of the phone. A picture of the new phone appears right at the end of the teaser video to show off the new design.

The handset in the video looks similar to some renders of the Galaxy A51 that were posted by OnLeaks and PriceBaba last month. This match-up suggests that we might be getting our first in-depth look at this model on December 12, which should bring fans of its predecessor, the Galaxy A50, some joy.

Those November renders revealed a curious new ‘L’ shaped camera arrangement on the back of the phone, which curls around an LED. There have also been further rumours that the A51 model will have beefed up its camera specs in other ways, too.

According to the rumour mill, the primary rear camera on the new model will have a 48-megapixel sensor, and the front-facing camera will feature 32-megapixel sensor. And it may come equipped with a shiny new 6.5-inch AMOLED display too.

There’s only one little sticking point with the design that might upset some A50 fans, which is that centred punch hole. When Samsung decided to include it on its Galaxy Note 10, some critics claimed that it ruined an otherwise impressive display – even though it probably takes up less space than the old notch design.

But it look like Samsung has decided that this feature is one that’s here to stay. Sorry haters.

