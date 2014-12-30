New Samsung Galaxy S6 pictures leak fully formed handset

With the Samsung Galaxy S6 release date expected to be held in the coming months, claimed images of upcoming handset have popped up online.

The subject of multiple leaks and rumours in recent weeks, the latest S6 images appear to show a fully formed device with an LG G3 echoing slimline bezel and an iPhone 6 mimicking flat metal back.

While previous reports have suggested the Galaxy S6 is being developed under the codename ‘Project Zero’, given its standing as a ground-up refresh, the leaked images show a device with a design markedly similar to the existing Galaxy S5.

As well as a new metal frame, the leaked images have hinted that the S6 will run Google’s Android 5.0 operating system – as you might expect – given the Lollipop-themed notifications shown and the company’s traditional large physical home button.

What’s more, the S5 introduced optical heart-rate sensor looks set to be retained beneath the phone’s rear-mounted camera.

Popping up courtesy of Iranian blog Toranji, we must stress that the claimed Galaxy S6 picture should be taken with a sizeable pinch of salt given its less than official origins.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Note 5 rumours

Although not shown in the leaked images, recent leaks have claimed the Galaxy S6 will feature a bevy of high-end specs.

Packing a Snapdragon 810 processor alongside 3GB of RAM, it is expected the S6 will sport a 5.5-inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel QHD display and a new 21-megapixel snapper.

While some have suggested the S6 will be formally introduced during next week’s CES 2015 gathering, we find this hard to believe. Instead, we can see the S6 entering the realms of reality around the Barcelona-based MWC 2014 gathering in early March.