Here’s our best look at the Samsung Galaxy S10 yet

The Samsung Galaxy S10 launch is still roughly a month away, yet we’re already at the point where we’re seeing at least one major leak a day.

The latest comes from AllAboutSamsung, which has published a selection of pictures of what it says are prototype models of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

Just like many of the previous rumours and reports we’ve come across, this latest leak claims that the S10 Plus will sport a double-hole punch cutout in the top right corner of its display, presumably for a pair of front-facing camera sensors, and that the S10 will have a single-hole punch cutout in the same place.

The images also show off both phones’ heavily rumoured triple rear camera setups, with the sensors arranged side by side (by side).

The images also suggest that both phones will have a headphone jack (hurrah!) on the bottom edge, which will sit next to a USB-C port and the speaker grill.

As is the case with any leak, we can’t take this as gospel. Until Samsung officially unveils the S10, there’s no way of telling what information is accurate and what’s not.

According to prolific tipster @UniverseIce, the S10 Plus will feature a 4100mAh battery, up from 3500mAh on the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

The S10 and S10 Plus are widely expected to be joined by an S10E, which appears to be a cheaper, less powerful version of the phone. There could also be multiple flavours of the S10 Plus, possibly including a super-powered variant with support for 5G.

Samsung will unveil all at its next Unpacked event on February 20.

Do you like the way the Samsung Galaxy S10 is shaping up?