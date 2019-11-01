A Samsung smartphone packing a Snapdragon 855 processor has unexpectedly appeared online. Could this be the rumoured Galaxy S10 Lite?

The Geekbench 5 score for an unannounced new Samsung smartphone, known only by the moniker “SM-G770F”, has been uncovered. The benchmark tests found that the device, which totes a premium Snapdragon 855 processor, posted a single-core score of 742 and a multi-core score of 2604, which reportedly exceeds the performance of the standard Samsung Galaxy S10. The listing also gave away that it packs 8GB of RAM and runs Android 10 software, but that’s all we have to go on at this stage.

The leaked information from Galaxy Club came as a surprise to us, since we weren’t expecting a new flagship from the South Korean tech firm — namely the Samsung Galaxy S11 — until Spring 2020.

There has been some online speculation that this new smartphone could be a (very late) new entry into the S10 series, such as the previously-rumoured “S10 Lite”, a model even more modest in terms of specs and price than the Samsung Galaxy S10e. But more plausibly, it might simply be an alternative version of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A91 for different international markets.

Over the course of this year, we have been impressed by Samsung’s new range of smartphones. We were very impressed by the all-round versatility of the S10 range, while we saw the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 as the ultimate, uncompromising, large phone. Between these flagships we also saw a range of tempting mid-range options such as the Samsung Galaxy A70 and the Samsung Galaxy A50, which introduced attractive new designs and promising specifications. But the innovative Samsung Galaxy Fold is probably the device that won the most attention for Samsung this year, and we’re intrigued to see where they take the foldable concept in 2020.

