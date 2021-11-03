 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New rumours hint that Nvidia is updating its graphics cards

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Nvidia’s RTX 30-series graphics cards will be getting a performance VRAM bump, among other things, according to fresh rumours.

The chip shortage isn’t getting any better, but on the bright side, leaks on Twitter are hinting that Nvidia will be upgrading some of its graphics cards.

The tweet claims that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 will get a new 12GB model, with it also hinting that it will be announced and launched officially on 7 December.

12GB would be double what Nvidia is currently offering. It will also likely help Nvidia’s own Turing architecture, which has unique ray tracing and DLSS technology, compete against the AMD Radeon RX 6600 and 6700 graphics cards.

There were also hints at other upgrades; the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti and the RTX 3080 should both be getting upgrades, with the speculated date for the announcement coming on 17 December.

You might like…

Sorry kids, the N64 Switch controller won’t launch until next year

Sorry kids, the N64 Switch controller won’t launch until next year

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
Nintendo Switch could be hard to get this Christmas (again)

Nintendo Switch could be hard to get this Christmas (again)

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
The Cyberpunk 2077 hard luck story to creep into 2022

The Cyberpunk 2077 hard luck story to creep into 2022

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Resident Evil Village could be getting some free DLC

Resident Evil Village could be getting some free DLC

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
When is the Steam Halloween Sale?

When is the Steam Halloween Sale?

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
Apple Music lands on PS5 with some really neat tricks

Apple Music lands on PS5 with some really neat tricks

Chris Smith 7 days ago

The RTX 3070 Ti will be getting an upgrade from 8GB to 16GB, while the RTX 3080 will be getting a boost up from 10GB to 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM. These cards should be hitting the shelves next year, on 11 January.

There was no mention of the RTX 3080 10GB models, so it’s unclear if they will still be available after the jump in specs.

There also could be some other changes, but it’s not totally clear yet. The RTX 3070 Ti will likely run with the familiar  GA104-401 GPU, which boasts 6144 CUDA cores, but the new RTX 3080 models may be different since they were listed with the GA102-220 GPU.

It’s also not been mentioned if the new cards will feature any upgrades that will power the new PCle Gen5 compatible cable, which is also rumoured to appear with the new RTX 3090 Ti.

You also shouldn’t worry too much if your current card is now a little behind the new upgrades, it’s not expected that these boosts will make a massive difference currently, it’ll be in a couple of years when the difference is more noticeable.

We contacted Nvidia for a comment and have not heard back yet, but we will be sure to update this article if the company makes any comments on these graphics cards rumours.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.