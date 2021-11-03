New rumours hint that Nvidia is updating its graphics cards

Nvidia’s RTX 30-series graphics cards will be getting a performance VRAM bump, among other things, according to fresh rumours.

The chip shortage isn’t getting any better, but on the bright side, leaks on Twitter are hinting that Nvidia will be upgrading some of its graphics cards.

The tweet claims that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 will get a new 12GB model, with it also hinting that it will be announced and launched officially on 7 December.

12GB would be double what Nvidia is currently offering. It will also likely help Nvidia’s own Turing architecture, which has unique ray tracing and DLSS technology, compete against the AMD Radeon RX 6600 and 6700 graphics cards.

There were also hints at other upgrades; the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti and the RTX 3080 should both be getting upgrades, with the speculated date for the announcement coming on 17 December.

The RTX 3070 Ti will be getting an upgrade from 8GB to 16GB, while the RTX 3080 will be getting a boost up from 10GB to 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM. These cards should be hitting the shelves next year, on 11 January.

There was no mention of the RTX 3080 10GB models, so it’s unclear if they will still be available after the jump in specs.

There also could be some other changes, but it’s not totally clear yet. The RTX 3070 Ti will likely run with the familiar GA104-401 GPU, which boasts 6144 CUDA cores, but the new RTX 3080 models may be different since they were listed with the GA102-220 GPU.

It’s also not been mentioned if the new cards will feature any upgrades that will power the new PCle Gen5 compatible cable, which is also rumoured to appear with the new RTX 3090 Ti.

You also shouldn’t worry too much if your current card is now a little behind the new upgrades, it’s not expected that these boosts will make a massive difference currently, it’ll be in a couple of years when the difference is more noticeable.

We contacted Nvidia for a comment and have not heard back yet, but we will be sure to update this article if the company makes any comments on these graphics cards rumours.