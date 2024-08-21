New Ring Battery Doorbell is a better buy from head-to-toe

Amazon-owned smart home company Ring has launched a new version of its Battery Doorbell, which includes several of the company’s more premium features for the same agreeable price.

The new-generation model costs $99.99 (UK availability yet to be confirmed) and includes plenty of features associated with video doorbell models higher-up the food chain, like the hardwired Video Doorbell series and Battery Doorbell Plus.

The headliner is the head-to-toe vertical HD (1440 x 1440) video with 150-degree x 150-degree field of view and 66% more coverage than the previous generation, which only had a 90-degree vertical view

That means you’ll be able to see the entirety of the person who fingered your buzzer, so to speak. If they’re dropping off a package, you’ll be able to see it on the doorstep and zoom in for a closer look. If you have the subscription-based Ring Protect Package Detection feature, this will also be helpful. There’s also the signature live view in the mobile app, plus two-way audio with noise cancellation too.

“See more of who stops by and check on package deliveries with Head-to-Toe Video. Plus, zoom in anytime for a closer look. Day or night, you can easily get the full picture of what’s happening—all in clear HD Video,” the company says.

Speaking of night, the new Battery Doorbell includes colour night vision, which was only available on some of the higher-end models previously.

Ring is promising a 23% increase in battery life over the previous generation which costs the same as its predecessor. There’s a new pushpin mount (and included push pin) design for easy removal from the door frame, and USB-C charging for that battery that’ll now be replenished more quickly and hopefully require more time between charges.

The new Battery Doorbell comes out on September 4 in the US and is already available to pre-order from Ring and Amazon. We’ll let you know when UK price and availability is confirmed.