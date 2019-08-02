A new Resident Evil is coming, and Capcom is asking fans to test it

It looks like a new entry in the Resident Evil series is in the works, as Capcom has begun asking dedicated fans to test it, according to a recent email that has emerged.

More specifically, a call has been put out to Japanese Resident Evil Ambassadors to test a new title from Capcom Division 1, the same studio that created this year’s stellar Resident Evil 2 remake.

The email which was sent out to select ambassadors (via Biohaze) says the following: “to all Resident Evil Ambassadors, thank you for your patronage regarding the Resident Evil series. Today, we are letting you know that we are recruiting testers for a game that’s in development!”

“We are interested in incorporating the feedback of all Ambassadors into our development, so please read the details below and, if you are interested in participating, click the entry button.”

The email doesn’t name any specific title or give any information that points towards a potential reveal, yet all but confirms the existence of a new Resident Evil title. Given the email was only sent to dedicated fans of the series, it must be a rare invitation.

After the huge success of Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 2, an eight instalment or another potential remake are all but guaranteed, and this could just be the first sign of their existence. Chances are they’ll debut on PS5 and Xbox 2, or possibly come as cross-generational releases.

The ambassador playtest will take place this September, and all feedback will be fed into the development of the game to help it grow and improve ahead of release. We loved Resident Evil 7 awarding it 4.5/5 in our review:

‘After spending years yearning for Resident Evil to return to survival horror, Capcom has done so in absolute style. The switch to first person works wonders for the series and we have a game that feels completely fresh while at the same time has so many moments that will lead series fans to reminisce.’

Resident Evil 2 was equally as fantastic, recreating the 1998 classic with modern technology without missing a beat. It was bloody, camp and terrifying all at the same time. The future for Resident Evil seems bright, and we’re very curious to see what it entails.

